HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) - Arnot Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Horseheads Brewing Company Thursday, July 8, 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on 250 Old Ithaca Rd.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is available for adults 18 and older. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will also be offered. Vaccine recipients 21 and older will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer at Horseheads Brewing Company. For those under the age of 21, ice cream vouchers for The Last Stand in Horseheads will be provided.