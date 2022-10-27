Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery.



Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes.



Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds.



The last known address for Burr is 5938 Burr Toad in Trumansburg, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Burr, please call 607-535-8222.