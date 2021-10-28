Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kiersten Smith

Kiersten A. Smith is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith failed to appear in court. Smith is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Smith is 31 years old. Smith is 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Smith has red hair or possibly a shaved head.
The last know address for Smith is 906 Oak St. Elmira, New York.
Smith has been known to frequent the Prattsburg area as well.
If you know the whereabouts of Smith, please call 607-622-3911
