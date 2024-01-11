Kristofer L. Larson is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Larson has violated his probation. Larson was convicted of felony DWI.



Larson is 34 years old. Larson has brown hair and green eyes.



Larson is 6′ tall and weighs 205 pounds.



The last known addresses for Larson are 605 Magee St. Watkins Glen N.Y. or 700 North Decatur St. Watkins Glen, N.Y



If you know the whereabouts of Larson, please call 607-535-8222