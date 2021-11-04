Larry Kirkland is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirkland failed to appear for a court appearance.
Kirkland is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Kirkland is 56 years old. Kirkland has brown and eyes.
Kirkland is 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The last known address for Kirkland is 5209 Williamee Rd. in Trumansburg.
If you know the whereabouts of Kirkland, Pleas call 607-535-8222
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Larry D. Kirkland Jr.
