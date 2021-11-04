Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Larry D. Kirkland Jr.

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Larry D. Kirkland Jr.

Larry Kirkland is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirkland failed to appear for a court appearance.

Kirkland is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Kirkland is 56 years old. Kirkland has brown and eyes.

Kirkland is 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The last known address for Kirkland is 5209 Williamee Rd. in Trumansburg.

If you know the whereabouts of Kirkland, Pleas call 607-535-8222

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now