Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny.



Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes.



Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds.



The last known address for Dove is 653 Park Place Apt. 1-2 Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Dove, please call 607-737-2933