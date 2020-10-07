Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Marianne Martin

Joseph R. Hollar is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Hollar is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Hollar is 35 years old. Hollar has blues eyes and brown hair.

Hollar is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The last known address for Hollar is 205 Liberty St. Apt 205 in Bath.

If you know the whereabouts of Hollar, please call 622-3911