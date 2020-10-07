Marianne Martin is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Martin is wanted for violating her probation. Martin was convicted of criminal possession of stolen property.
Martin is 26 years old. Martin is 5’5″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
The last known address for Martin is 333 Grant St. in Elmira.
If you know the whereabouts of Martin, please call 737-2933
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Marianne Martin
