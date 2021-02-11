Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mark L. Dailey

Javier Rivera is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Rivera has violated his probation. Rivera was convicted of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Rivera is 25 years old and has black hair and brown eyes.

Rivera is 6'1" tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Rivera has a tribal tattoo across his chest with a king crown.

The last know addresses for Rivera are 63 W. First St. or 165 Pearl St both in Corning.

Rivera is known to frequent Elmira quite often.

If you know the whereabouts of Rivera, please call 622-3911.