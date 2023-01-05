Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records.



Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes.



Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Miner is 731 Maple Ave Apt. 3 Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Miner, please call 607-733-2933.