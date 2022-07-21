Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated the terms of her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records.



Miner 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes.



Miner is 5″3′ tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Miner is 731 Maple Ave. Apt. 3 in Elmira.



If you know the whereabouts of Miner, please call 607-737-2933