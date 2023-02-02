Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.



Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.



Horton is 5’7″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.



The last known address for Horton is the Lindley Road House 12 county route 115 room 9 Lindley, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Horton, please call 607-622-3911