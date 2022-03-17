Jamie Lawson is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Lawson has a warrant out for his arrest. Lawson is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.



Lawson is 50 years old. Lawson has brown hair and blue eyes.



Lawson is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Lawson is 3580 Watkins Road in Catlin.



If you know the whereabouts of Lawson please call 607-737-2933