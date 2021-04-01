Matthew W. Parker is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Parker. Parker is wanted for making a terroristic threat. He threatened employees of a store that he was no longer allowed in.
Parker is 32 year old. Parker has blue eyes and brown hair.
Parker is 5″8″ tall and weighs 162 pounds.
Parker has a dragon tattoo on his right leg.
The last known address for Parker is 5239 Savona Campbell Road in Campbell.
If you know the whereabout of Parker, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew W. Parker
Matthew W. Parker is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Parker. Parker is wanted for making a terroristic threat. He threatened employees of a store that he was no longer allowed in.