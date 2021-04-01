Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew W. Parker

Shana Howe is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. Howe is charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Howe is 36 years old. How has brown hair and blue eyes.

Howe is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The last known address for Howe is 147 W. Gray St. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabout of Howe, please call 737-2933