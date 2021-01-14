Michael Benjamin is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Benjamin is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Benjamin is 22 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Benjamin is 5’8″ inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.
The last known address for Benjamin is 950 Oak St. in Elmira.
If you know the whereabouts of Benjamin please call 271-HALT
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael Benjamin
