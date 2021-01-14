Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael Benjamin

Michael Benjamin

Michael Benjamin is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Benjamin is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Benjamin is 22 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Benjamin is 5’8″ inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

The last known address for Benjamin is 950 Oak St. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Benjamin please call 271-HALT

