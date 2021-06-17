Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael J. Huggins

Michael J. Huggins is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Huggins has violated the terms of his probation. Huggins was convicted of felony DWI.
Huggins is is 50 years old. Huggins has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Huggins is 5’10” tall and weighs 210 pounds.
The last know address for Huggins is 501 W. Church St Apt. 2C in Elmira.
If you know the whereabouts of Huggins, please call 737-2933
