Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael J. Huggins

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Michael J. Huggins

Michael J. Huggins is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Huggins has violated the terms of his probation. Huggins was convicted of felony DWI.

Huggins is is 50 years old. Huggins has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Huggins is 5’10” tall and weighs 210 pounds.

The last know address for Huggins is 501 W. Church St Apt. 2C in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Huggins, please call 737-2933

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now