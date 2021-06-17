Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael J. Huggins

(WETM) - New York's seven-day positivity rate decreased below 0.40 percent and has declined for 72 straight days. The Southern Tier's seven-day average is 0.43 percent and the Capital Region leads the state with 0.34 percent.

"While we have come so far in our fight against COVID and have been able to lift nearly all restrictions and get back to normal, our work is not yet over," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers have worked hard to contain the spread of COVID throughout their communities but we all need to work together to get across the finish line. We need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated, so if you haven't already, take advantage of the state's ongoing incentive programs and get your vaccination."