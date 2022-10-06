Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief.



Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes.



Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.



The last know address for Sherman is 3673 Dug Rd. Millport, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Sherman, please call 607-535-8200