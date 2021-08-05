Michael Roberts is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roberts is charged with possession of a forged instrument. Also charged with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Roberts is 29 years old. Roberts has blue eyes and brown hair.
Roberts is 5’9″ tall and weighs 230 pounds.
The last know address for Roberts is 9239 Victory Highway in Painted Post
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael Roberts
