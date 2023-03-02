Michael S. Shaw is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Shaw has failed to appear Schuyler County Court. Shaw is charges with criminal possession of a forged instrument, resisting arrest, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.



Shaw is 53 years old. Shaw has brown eyes and black hair.



Shaw is 5’10 tall and weighs 225 pounds.



The last known address is 2031 Genesee St. Montour Falls.



If you know the whereabouts of Shaw. please call 607-535-8288.