Michael S. Shaw is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Shaw did not appear in Schuyler County Court. Shaw is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, resisting arrest, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.



Shaw is 54 years old. Shaw has black hair and brown eyes.



Shaw is 5’10” tall and weighs 225 pounds.



The last know address for shaw is 2031 Genesee St. Montour Falls, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Shaw, please call 607-535-8222