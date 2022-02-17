Michael S. Shaw is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Shaw failed to appear in Schuyler County Court. Shaw is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Shaw is 52 years old. Shaw has black hair and brown eyes.
Shaw is 5’10” tall and weighs 225 pounds.
The last known address for Shaw is 2031 Genesee St. in Montour Falls.
If you know the whereabouts of Shaw, please call 607-535-8222
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael S. Shaw
