Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael Sherman

Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman is wanted for violating his probation. Sherman was convicted of criminal mischief.
Sherman is 42 years old. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes.
The last known address for Sherman is 3673 Dug Road Millport, N.Y.
If you know the whereabout of Sherman, please call 535-8222.
