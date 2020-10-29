Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle E. Allen

Jamie Lawson is wanted by the Elmira Police Department. Lawson failed to appear in court. Lawson is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lawson is 51 years old. Lawson has blue eyes and brown hair.

Lawson is 5'8" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The last known address for Lawson is 3580 Watkins Road in Pine Valley.

If you know the whereabouts of Lawson, please call 737-5626 or 271-4258.