Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has an active warrant out for her arrest. Simons is charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.
Simons is 22 years old. Simons has brown hair and eyes.
Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The last known address for Simons is 319 Division St. in Elmira.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
