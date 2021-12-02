Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The holiday season is a special time for giving and for spending time with family and friends. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s favorite mascot, Jingles the Selfless Elf, is back again this year.

After many years of hosting our Selfless Elf 5k fundraising event, the organization shifted directions last year. They reinvented Selfless Elf as a 25 Days of Selflessness interactive holiday advent calendar. Individuals and families from across the Southern Tier joined together in daily activities— including holiday baking, seasonal crafts, selfless acts of kindness, and supporting the Food Bank. The overwhelming success of 25 Days of Selflessness and the regional engagement with Jingles’ activities has led us to retire the Selfless Elf 5k event and make Selfless Elf’s 25 Days of Selflessness a permanent fixture.