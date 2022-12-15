Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes.



Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Simons is 316 Lorenzo Place in Elmira.



If you know the whereabouts of Simons, please call 607-737-2933