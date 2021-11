(WETM) – Michelle Simons is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court.

Simons is 22 years old, white, 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her last known address is 8 Staples Rd Erin, NY.

She is wanted for failing to appear in the Village of Odessa Court to answer second-degree forgery charge.

Anyone with information on Simons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 535-8222.