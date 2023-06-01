Natasha Holden is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Holden has violated her probation. Holden was convicted of criminal sale of a controlled substance.



Holden is 40 years old. Holden has brown hair and blue eyes.



Holden is 5’3″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.



The last known address for Holden is 3794 Watkins Road, Lot 46 Millport, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Holden, please call 607-737-2933