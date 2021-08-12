Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Natasha Waschezen

TT Mostwanted
Natasha Waschezen

Natasha Waschezen is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Waschezen failed to appear in Montour Falls court. Waschezen is charged DWI and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Waschezen is 39 years old. Waschezen has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Waschezen is 5’5″ tall and weighs 154 pounds.

The last know address for Waschezen is 3426 County Road 31 Watkins Glen. If you know the whereabouts of Waschezen please call 535-8222

