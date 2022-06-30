Nicholas Rutherford is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A superior court warrant has been issued for Rutherford. Rutherford has been charged with felony DWI.



Rutherford is 30 years old. Rutherford has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Rutherford is 5’11” tall and weighs 165 pounds.



The last know address for Rutherford is 122 Biltmore Drive in Horseheads.



If you know the whereabouts of Rutherford, please call 607-737-2933

