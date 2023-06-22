Nichole Paul is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant has been issued for Paul’s arrest. Paul is charged with promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Paul is 31 years old. Paul has brown hair and eyes.



Paul is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.



The last know address for Paul is 1692 Grand Central Ave. Elmira Heights, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Paul, please call 607-737-2933.