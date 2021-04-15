Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Odessa Pentycofe

Cameron McCaffery is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office. McCaffery has violated the terms of his probation. McCaffery was convicted of burglary in the third degree.

McCaffery is 28 years old. McCaffery has black hair and brown eyes.

McCaffery is 5'10" tall and weighs 180 pounds

The last known address for McCaffery is 320 N. Meadow St. Ithaca, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of McCaffery, please call 535-8222