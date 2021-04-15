Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Odessa Pentycofe

Odessa Pentycofe

Odessa Pentycofe is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Pentycofe is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pentycofe is 23 years old with red hair and blue eyes.

Pentycofe is 5’4″ tall and weighs 126 pounds.

The last known address for Pentycofe is 1395 Battle Creek Road in Ulster, Pa.

If you know the whereabouts of Pentycofe, please call 737-2933

