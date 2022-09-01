Parker Lowman is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Lowman has a warrant out for his arrest. Lowman failed to appear in court on a grand larceny charge.



Lowman is 23 years old. Lowman has blonde hair and blue eyes.



Lowman is six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.



Lowman is homeless.



If you know the whereabout of Lowman, please call 607-737-2933