Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes.



Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.



The last known address for Adams is 21 Albion St. Hornell N.Y.



If you know the whereabout of Adams, please call 607-622-3911