Phillip Hann is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hann is wanted for criminal contempt. Hann has violated an order of protection.



Hann is 36 years old. Hann has red hair and hazel eyes.



Hann is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds.



Hann has a tattoo on his neck that says “Dear Mama.”



The last known address for Hann is 8 Bostwick Place Hornell, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Hann, please called 607-622-3911