Phillip M. Campbell is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant has been issued for failure to appear in court. Campbell is charged with criminal contempt.



Campbell is 30 years old. Campbell has brown hair and blue eyes.



Campbell is 5’11” tall and weighs 173 pounds.



The last known address for Campbell is 128 E. Spencer Rd. Ithaca N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Campbell, please call 607-535-8222