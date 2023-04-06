Quinton Breese Jr. is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Breese is wanted for violating his probation.
Breese was convicted of using a child in a sexual performance.
Breese is 20 years old. Breese has hazel eyes and brown hair. Breese has a beard and a mustache.
Breese is 5’7″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.
The last known address for Breeze is 1125 Lake St. Elmira, N.Y.
If you know the whereabouts of Breese, please call 607-622-3911
Quinton Breese Jr. Mug Shot Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
