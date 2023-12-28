Raymond Pike is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Pike failed to reregister as a sex offender. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Pike is 42 years old. Pike has brown hair and blue eyes.



Pike is 6′ tall and weighs 230 pounds.



The last known address for Pike is 356 W. Water St. Elmira, N.Y. 14901



If you know the whereabouts of Pike, please call 607-737-2933.