Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Robert L. Resavage

Robert L. Resavage

Robert L. Resavage is what by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Resavage failed to appear in court. Resavage is charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Resavage is 39 years old. Resavage has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Resavage is 6’1″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The last know address for Resavage is 521 West Gray St. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Resavage, please call 535-8222

