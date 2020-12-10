Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Robert McIntosh

Isaiah J. Bingham is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Bingham failed to show up for a court date. Bingham is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property.

Bingham is 30 years old. Bingham has brown hair and eyes.

Bingham is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The last known address for Bingham is 404 W. Naples St. in Wayland or 42 Ossian St. in Dansville.

If you know the whereabouts of Bingham, please call 622-3911.