Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Rochelle N. Landon

Rochelle N. Landon is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Landon failed to show up for a court appearance. Landon is charged with possession of hypodermic instruments. Criminal use of drug paraphernalia, forgery and criminal impersonation.



Landon is 26 years old. Landon has brown hair and eyes.



Landon is 5″2″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.



The last known address for Landon is 436 Garrison Place in Elmira.



If you know the whereabouts of Landon, please call 607-535-8222

