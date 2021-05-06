Roselyne Campos is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Campos has violated the terms of her probation. Campos was convicted of burglary.
Campos is 27 years old. Campos is 5’6″ and weighs 250 pounds.
Campos has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The last known address is 919 Grand Central Ave. in Elmira.
If you know the whereabouts of Campos, please call 733-2933
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Roselyne D Campos
Roselyne Campos is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Campos has violated the terms of her probation. Campos was convicted of burglary.