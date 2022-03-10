Rusty Slater is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Slater failed to appear in the Town of Orange Court. Slater is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. assault 3rd and criminal mischief 4th.
Slater is 33 years old. Slater has brown hair and blue eyes.
Slater is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The last known address for Slater is 134 Graham Rd. Apt. 3A2 in Ithaca.
If you know the whereabouts of Slater, please call 607-535-8222
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Rusty J. Slater
