Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Rusty J. Slater

NEW YORK (NEWS10) - The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the redesign of enhanced security features of driver's licenses, permit, and non-driver (NDID) cards. Officials said the new DMV cards will be available to customers beginning March 10.

According to DMV, customers who apply for a new license, permit, or NDID and those who renew or replace an existing card will have the upgraded security features beginning Thursday. Officials said the newly incorporated security features will help to verify the authenticity of customers' cards to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.