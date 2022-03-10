Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Rusty J. Slater

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Rusty J. Slater

Rusty Slater is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Slater failed to appear in the Town of Orange Court. Slater is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. assault 3rd and criminal mischief 4th.

Slater is 33 years old. Slater has brown hair and blue eyes.

Slater is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The last known address for Slater is 134 Graham Rd. Apt. 3A2 in Ithaca.

If you know the whereabouts of Slater, please call 607-535-8222

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now