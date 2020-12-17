Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sarah E. Hill

Sarah E. Hill is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hill has violated the terms of her pretrial release. Hill is charged with two counts criminal possession of a controlled substance. Hill is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hill is 20 year old. Hill has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Hill is 5’5″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.
Hill has an arrow tattoo on her left arm. Rosary and Cross tattoo on her right hand.
Hill is known to frequent America Best Value in Painted Post.
The last known address for Hill is 126 W. Third St. in Corning.
If you the whereabout of Hill, please call 622-3911
