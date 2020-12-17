Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sarah E. Hill

Robert McIntosh is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. McIntosh is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

McIntosh is 37 years old. McIntosh has brown hair and hazel eyes.

McIntosh is 5'7" tall and his weight is unknown.

The last known address for McIntosh is 3934 Wyncoop Creek Road in Van Etten, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of McIntosh, please call 737-2933