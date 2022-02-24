Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sean Greene

(WETM) - A Chemung County man is the winner of a lifetime hunting license and bowhunting gear package in the State's COVID vaccine sweepstakes, Governor Hochul announced Thursday.

Hochul announced on February 24 that Robert T. of Chemung County won the "Bowhunter Prize Package". This award includes a lifetime hunting and bowhunting license, a high-quality crossbow or compound bow package with 6 bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness, and 10x42 binoculars.