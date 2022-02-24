Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sean Greene

Sean Greene

Sean Greene is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Greene has a warrant for his arrest. Green is charged with two county criminal possession of a weapon.

Greene is 36 years old. Greene has brown hair and eyes.

Greene is 5’11” tall and weighs 130 pounds

The last known address for Greene is 810 Southport St. Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Greene, please call 607-737-2933

