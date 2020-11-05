Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Semachiah L. Mcduffie

Semachiah Mcduffie

Semachiah L. Mcduffie is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Mcduffie has violated the pre-trial terms of his release. Mcduffie is charged with aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without an interlock device. Mcduffie is also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mcduffie is 25 years old. Mcduffie has brown hair and black eyes.

Mcduffie is 5’8″ tall and weighs 175 pounds

The last known address for Mcduffie is 192 Dodge Ave. in Corning.

If you know the whereabout of Mcduffie, please call 622-3911

