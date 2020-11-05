Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Semachiah L. Mcduffie

Michelle Allen is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Allen is charged with grand larceny.

Allen is 35 years old. Allen has brown hair and blue eyes.

Allen is 5'7" tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The last known address for Allen is 604 W. Gray St. Apt. 2 in Elmira

If you know the whereabouts of Michelle Allen, please call 737-2933