Shana Howe is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Howe is charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Howe is 36 years old. How has brown hair and blue eyes.
Howe is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
The last known address for Howe is 147 W. Gray St. in Elmira.
If you know the whereabout of Howe, please call 737-2933
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Shana Howe
Shana Howe is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Howe is charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.