Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Shana Howe

Kenneth Schorpp is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office. Schorpp is wanted for violating his probation. Schorpp was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

Schorpp is 35 years old and has brown hair and eyes.

Schorpp is 5'11" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The last known address for Schorpp is 3710 PreEmption Rd. Watkins Glen.

If you know the whereabouts of Schorpp, please call 535-8222