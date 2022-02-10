Sheldon and Wife Jennifer Girardi-Willow are wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.. Sheldon is wanted for grand larceny and issuing a check knowing that there were insufficient funds in the account. Jennifer is also wanted for issuing a check knowing there were insufficient funds in the account.
Sheldon is 54 years old. Sheldon has blue eyes and black/gray hair.
Sheldon is 5’7″ tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Jennifer is 5’8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds
Jennifer has hazel eyes and brown/black hair.
The last known address for the pair is 120 Ward Ave. in Osceola, Pa.
If you know the whereabouts of the pair, please call 607-622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sheldon & Jennifer Willow
