Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sheldon & Jennifer Willow

Sheldon and Wife Jennifer Girardi-Willow are wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.. Sheldon is wanted for grand larceny and issuing a check knowing that there were insufficient funds in the account. Jennifer is also wanted for issuing a check knowing there were insufficient funds in the account.

Sheldon is 54 years old. Sheldon has blue eyes and black/gray hair.

Sheldon is 5’7″ tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Jennifer is 5’8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds

Jennifer has hazel eyes and brown/black hair.

The last known address for the pair is 120 Ward Ave. in Osceola, Pa.

If you know the whereabouts of the pair, please call 607-622-3911

