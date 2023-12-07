Stephen Campbell is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Campbell has violated his probation. Campbell was convicted of grand larceny.



Campbell is 57 years old. Campbell has brown eyes and is bald.



Campbell is 5’8″ tall and weighs 250 pounds.



The last known address for Campbell is 3583 Watkins Road Lot 4W Pine Valley, N.Y. 14872.



If you know the whereabouts of Campbell, please call 607-737-2933