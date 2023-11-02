Steven M. Schoener is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Schoener is charged with offering a false document for filing. The false information was used to scam someone.



Schoener is 41 years old. Schoener has green eyes and brown hair.



Schoener is 6’2″ tall and weighs 270 pounds. Schoener has a scorpion tattoo on his neck and right forearm.



The last known address for Schoener is 101 Davis St. Apt 103 Coring, N.Y..



If you know the whereabouts of Schoener, please call 607-622-3911