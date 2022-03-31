Steven Moretz is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Moretz failed to appear in Village of Montour Falls Court. Moretz is charge with criminal use of a benefit card.



Moretz is 52 year old. Moretz has brown eyes and brown hair.



Moretz is 5’8″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.



The last known address for Moretz is 323 Owego St. in Montour Falls.



If you know the whereabout of Moretz, please call 607-535-8222