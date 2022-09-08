Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary.



Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald.



Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy has his left ear pierced.



The last know address for Roy is 184 W. Pulteney St. Apt. 304 in Corning, N.Y.. Another address is 242 East High St. in Painted Post, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Roy, please call 607-622-3911